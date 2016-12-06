Artists with Ax and Saw

Share |

The Juso's were uncles of mine, brothers of my grandmother, Preda Juso,
Harri ,Johnson . They were all gone by the time I was born but the carpenter/ artist inclination continues. My brother Al and Warren are both excellent craftsmen. Al has built many log structures and small projects over the last 40 years. I use my abilities by putting paint to canvas as did my sister JoAnn. I can still enjoy looking at their craftsmanship in the many structures throughout the Black Hills. Seeing these pictures are a real treasure to me since I never met them in person. Thanks for the story!!!

