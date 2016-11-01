Autumn Haze
Nov 1, 2016
Any believers in “snow comes 90 days after a fog” will want to have their snow shovel ready for late January because we found heavy fog everywhere in South Dakota last week. Photos by Bernie Hunhoff.
