Busy as Elves
Nov 22, 2016
Nearly 90 trees decorated by businesses, nonprofit organizations, communities and government offices fill our state’s capitol building for the 36th annual Christmas at the Capitol. This year’s theme is “A Monumental Christmas.” Bob Grandpre snapped these photos last weekend as crews prepared. The display is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, November 23 - December 26. A kickoff event is planned for November 22 with music starting at 6:30 p.m. and Grand Lighting Ceremony at 7:00 p.m.
Photo Galleries
West River Wintertime
Winter is settling in over the Black Hills, bringing many opportunities for beautiful photography. Photos ...
Second Chances
Seldom in life do we get second chances. And the prospect of it happening 161 years after a calamity? ...
Artists with Ax and Saw
Our Nov/Dec issue includes a story on the Juso Brothers, sons of a Finnish immigrant who brought western ...
Busy as Elves
Bob Grandpre snapped photos last weekend as businesses, nonprofit organizations, communities and government ...
Staff Favorites from November/December 2016
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?