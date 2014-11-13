Head 'em Up
Nov 13, 2014
Tara Anderson shared these photos of her family's cattle drive early this month. The drive takes place west of Wilmot each fall. The herd is driven from their summer pastures in the hills to their winter pasture in Whetstone Valley. "My grandfather, Glenn Ammann, began the tradition decades ago with his Hereford cattle," Anderson says. "My father, Tyler Ammann, continues the annual event with his herd of 800 Black Angus cattle." See more of Anderson's work at www.facebook.com/sweetlifephotographybytara
