Crossing the James
Apr 4, 2017
The James River meanders and oxbows for 474 miles across eastern South Dakota, with 87 bridges that cross it. Our March/April issue includes a feature on our state’s efforts to maintain those structures, many of them century-old relics. Bernie Hunhoff explored the backroads of Spink County to get the story. Here are some of his photos that didn’t make the magazine.
