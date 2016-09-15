Holding On

Sep 15, 2016

School has resumed, I have needed to pull on a sweatshirt in the evenings, and leaves are falling in my backyard. Thus begins my long, clingy, weepy good-bye to summer.

I love the beautiful colors of autumn foliage, cozy sweaters and comfort food, but I always regret seeing the end of summer approach. Bidding farewell to long, warm, sunny days brings on a melancholy.

Fortunately, my garden is still going strong with its summer party. Tomatoes, zucchini, peppers and cucumbers are rolling in. Lots and lots of cucumbers. I have sliced and spread with hummus, made both creamy and tart, vinegar-based cucumber salads, pickled until I can pickle no more, and spread tzatziki on everything imaginable. Grating the cukes for homemade Cucumber Ranch Dressing has been another popular option for conquering the summer gourd.

This fresh and lemony dressing is perfect drizzled over a hearty wedge salad. The creamy herb sauce also seems made for dipping fresh vegetables, even more cucumbers. It’s a great way for me to hold on to summer just a little longer.

Cucumber Ranch Dressing

(adapted from Martha Stewart)

1 medium cucumber, grated on the large holes of a box grater

1 tablespoon shallot, finely chopped

3/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup mayonnaise

juice of 1 lemon

3 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

3 tablespoons fresh chives, finely chopped

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

pinch of cayenne pepper

Whisk together cucumber, shallot, sour cream, buttermilk, mayonnaise, lemon juice, parsley and chives in a medium bowl. Season with salt, pepper and cayenne, to taste.

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.