1880 Train Father's Day Special - Hill City

Jun 18, 2017

Treat your dad to a steam train ride through the beautiful Black Hills with western shootout entertainment he is sure to enjoy. This is definitely an adventure your father will never forget. Father’s Day Special passengers will enjoy a locally made cupcake, the western shootout in route, assigned seating and bottled water.


Location:   1880 Train
Map:   222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2222
Website:   http://www.1880train.com/fathers-day-special.html

All Dates:
Passengers enjoy a locally made cupcake and western shootout entertainment.

