2017 McCrossan Golf Classic for Kids & Appreciation BBQ - Sioux Falls

Jun 21, 2017 1:00 pm

Get your four-some together today and get registered! It’s sure to be a day filled with friendly competition, fun games and lots of prizes.

1:00 p.m. shotgun start.

Following this year’s event, we will be having our Appreciation BBQ at the Ranch. It will feature fabulous ranch-cooked food, wagon rides, tours, and more.


Location:   Elmwood Golf Course
Map:   2604 West Russell Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-339-1203
Email:   christy.menning@mccrossan.org
Website:   http://www.mccrossan.org

All Dates:
