2017 McCrossan Golf Classic for Kids & Appreciation BBQ - Sioux Falls
Jun 21, 2017 1:00 pm
Get your four-some together today and get registered! It’s sure to be a day filled with friendly competition, fun games and lots of prizes.
1:00 p.m. shotgun start.
Following this year’s event, we will be having our Appreciation BBQ at the Ranch. It will feature fabulous ranch-cooked food, wagon rides, tours, and more.
|Location:
|Elmwood Golf Course
|Map:
|2604 West Russell Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-339-1203
|Email:
|christy.menning@mccrossan.org
|Website:
|http://www.mccrossan.org
All Dates:
