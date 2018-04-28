Share |

2018 Arts Night Experience - Sioux Falls

Apr 28, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Please join us for our all-new, updated Arts Night Experience to support the Washington Pavilion's programs and exhibitions. The evening includes a social hour, dinner, entertainment and auction.

For ticket information, call Katharine Hults or view the website.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-731-2377
Email:   khults@WashingtonPavilion.org
Website:   http://https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/arts-night

All Dates:
The 57th annual Arts Night is an event not to miss.

Washington Pavilion
