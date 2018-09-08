2018 Quilt Show - Hill City
Sep 8, 2018 - Sep 9, 2018
The Hill City Quilt Show & Sale offers a featured artist, special events, demonstrations, a vendor mall, youth educational activity and more than 250 unique quilts. A quilter's dream! The Quilt Show celebrates this popular art form while providing a venue for area quilters to sell their work.
|Location:
|Hill City School Gyms & Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Hill City, SD 57745
|Website:
|http://hillcityarts.org/events/quilt-show-sale/
All Dates:
