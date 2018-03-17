Share |

28 Below Fatbike Race - Lead

Mar 17, 2018

30-mile lolly-pop loop race along groomed snowmobile trails. Check in on the 16th. Race is on the 17th.


Location:   Spearfish Canyon Lodge
Map:   10619 Roughlock Falls Rd, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-3435
Website:   http://28below.com

All Dates:
Mar 17, 2018

