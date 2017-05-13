29th Annual Avera Race Against Breast Cancer - Sioux Falls

May 13, 2017 8:00 am - 11:00 am

Every year, the Avera Race brings together family, friends, cancer survivors and others to race for a common goal: enhance cancer care for people right here in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The Avera Race consists of a 10K run, 5K run, 3-mile walk and 1.5-mile family fun walk.

The 2017 Avera Race Against Breast Cancer marks its 29th year as Avera McKennan and the Avera Cancer Institute continue their ongoing commitment to providing all women in our community with the most advanced technology and compassionate care available in their fight against breast cancer.

Fee: $35 registration fee