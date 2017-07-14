40th Festival in the Park - Spearfish
Jul 14, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017
Be one of the over 25,000 people who will enjoy one of the largest outdoor festivals in the upper Midwest. The Festival in the Park includes over 170 art and craft booths, including 20 different varieties of food booths. The Watering Hole provides a place to rest with a cold beverage while listening to 8 live bands throughout the 3 days.
The Festival in the Park is sponsored by The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center, a non-profit organization. All proceeds are used to produce the annual festival and assist other arts activities in the greater Spearfish area.
$5 wristbands may be purchased at any entrance to the Festival in the city park.
Fee: $5 wristband Friday, July 14, Sat. and Sunday are free
|Location:
|Spearfish City Park
|Map:
|115 S. Canyon Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|6056427973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/festival-in-the-park-2017/
All Dates:
Jul 14, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017 Fri., 7/14, vendors open 4 pm to 8 pm. Wristband night. Sat., 7/15, vendors open 9 am to 7 pm Sun., 7/16, vendors open 10 am to 4 pm
The Festival in the Park features handmade arts and crafts as well as good food and 8 bands in Spearfish.
