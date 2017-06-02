43rd Annual Black Hills Quilt Show & Sale - Rapid City

Jun 2, 2017 - Jun 4, 2017

The Black Hills Quilt Show and Sale features over 400 quilts, as well as special exhibits, vendors, demonstrations, a silent auction to benefit Hospice House of the Black Hills, a raffle quilt, quilts for sale and quilt appraisals. The show, one of the largest in the Dakotas, is a colorful feast for the eyes. It can be appreciated not only by quilters, but also by anyone who enjoys looking at beautiful workmanship. Parking at the civic center is free. Please visit www.bhquilters.org for more information.

Fee: $5