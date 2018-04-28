Share |

5th Annual Shopping For Hope Event -Sioux Falls

Apr 28, 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Shopping for Hope event is a shopping event to raise funds for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life. We've teamed up with local vendors to host a fun afternoon out. Do some shopping, meet amazing people and bid on items in the silent auction. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auction, raffle Items and bake sale go to the Relay For Life of Sioux Falls!


Location:   Our Lady of Guadalupe
Map:   1220 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Email:   shoppingforhopesf@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/ShoppingForHopeSiouxFalls/

Our Lady of Guadalupe
Our Lady of Guadalupe 57103 1220 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

