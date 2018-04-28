5th Annual Shopping For Hope Event -Sioux Falls
Apr 28, 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Shopping for Hope event is a shopping event to raise funds for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life. We've teamed up with local vendors to host a fun afternoon out. Do some shopping, meet amazing people and bid on items in the silent auction. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auction, raffle Items and bake sale go to the Relay For Life of Sioux Falls!
|Location:
|Our Lady of Guadalupe
|Map:
|1220 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Email:
|shoppingforhopesf@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ShoppingForHopeSiouxFalls/
All Dates:
