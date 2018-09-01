Share |

727 Charity Poker Run

Sep 1, 2018 10:30 am - 5:00 pm

This will be held on September 1, 2018 at the National Guard Armory 300 5th St., S. in Brookings. Registration begins at 10 AM and they will leave at noon. First place will be $500 best poker hand and many great prizes as well. This benefits the Disabled American Veterans Hospital Transportation Fund.


Location:   National Guard Armory
Map:   500 5th Street S

All Dates:
