A Green Dolphin Jazzy Christmas Concert - Spearfish

Dec 15, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Club Matthews presents the final Jazz Sessions event, “A Green Dolphin Jazzy Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15, at The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center. Performed by the local jazz quartet, Green Dolphin, this event is sure to bring holiday spirit to all of our patrons. Many traditional jazz songs will be performed along with many more standard and contemporary tunes.



Tickets are $35 for cabaret table seating and $20 for balcony seating. Tickets are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. Buy tickets online anytime at www.matthewsopera.com.