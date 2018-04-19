A Night at the Brewseum - Deadwood
Apr 19, 2018 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
This new Deadwood History event is modeled after Comedy Central’s popular series Drunk History. Enjoy a social sponsored by Crow Peak Brewing Company, tour the Carriage Gallery, and enjoy beer drinking entertainment by Deadwood Alive’s Calamity Jane and Con Stapleton. Days of ‘76 Museum; 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; $15 per person includes two beers, snacks and entrance to the museum. Advance reservations are required. Purchase online or call 605-722-4800. Must be 21 or over.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
