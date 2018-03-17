Ag Day - Sioux Falls
Mar 17, 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
In celebration of National Agriculture Week, the Washington Pavilion will be hosting its 15th Annual Ag Day. This event gives children and families a wonderful opportunity to learn about agriculture’s significance – in South Dakota and beyond. Our exhibits are exciting, educational hands-on activities – great for the whole family! A free lunch is offered, featuring South Dakota-made products.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/ag-day
All Dates:
Hands-on activities and exhibits highlight the importance of agriculture.
