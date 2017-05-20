AMA Coin & Stamp Show - Sioux Falls
May 20, 2017 - May 21, 2017
AMA Coin and Stamps Show bring their South Dakota Coin and Stamp Association Show back to the Convention Center.
Saturday : 9 am - 5 pm
Sunday : 9 am - 4 pm
FREE to attend
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1101 N. West Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-4100
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallscc.com/events-tickets/calendar-of-events/ama-coin-stamp-show/
All Dates:
