An Afternoon on Prairie Sanctuaries (photography) - Yankton
Feb 10, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The AME Allen Chapel will present “Prairie Sanctuaries” with South Dakota photographer Christian Begeman at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 10th.
Begeman, an Isabel, SD native, whose photography can often be found in South Dakota Magazine, will present his 60-minute program in which he will share his passion for finding High Plains country churches and capturing them in their best light.
Among his most recently photographed rural churches are: Immanuel Lutheran, south of Canova, South Dakota; Bazile Creek Congregational Church, near Niobrara, Nebraska; Aurora Reformed, Aurora Center, South Dakota; Ben Clare United Methodist, Valley Springs, South Dakota; and Emmanuel Lutheran, Creighton, Nebraska.
Begeman will discuss how he created a star trail image above Salem Methodist Church in rural Ihlen, Minnesota. The image was selected for National Geographic’s “Your Shot” web site.
A free-will donation is requested to help cover costs; a reception will follow.
|Location:
|AME Allen Chapel
|Map:
|508 Cedar Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|(605) 661-5858
|Email:
|nra_1@hotmail.com
All Dates:
Feb 10, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Experience the beauty of rural churches through the beauty of Christian Begeman's photography.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.