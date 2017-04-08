Share |

An Evening with Sean Chen & Symphony - Rapid City

Apr 8, 2017 7:30 pm

Sean Chen returns to Rapid City. This American pianist won Bronze at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, earned accolades in the New York Times, and was named a 2015 Fellow by the prestigious Leonore Annenberg Fellowship Fund for the Performing Arts.

 

Fee: Adult tickets start at $20; Student tickets start at $12


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-348-4676
Email:   bhso@rapidnet.com
Website:   http://www.bhsymphony.org

All Dates:
Apr 8, 2017 7:30 pm

Sean Chen returns to Rapid City. This American pianist won Bronze at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, earned accolades in the New York Times, and was named a 2015 Fellow by the prestigious Leonore Annenberg Fellowship Fund for the Performing Arts.   Fee: Adult tickets start at $20; Student tickets start at $12
Performing Arts Center
Performing Arts Center 57701 601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS