An Evening with Sean Chen & Symphony - Rapid City
Apr 8, 2017 7:30 pm
Sean Chen returns to Rapid City. This American pianist won Bronze at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, earned accolades in the New York Times, and was named a 2015 Fellow by the prestigious Leonore Annenberg Fellowship Fund for the Performing Arts.
Fee: Adult tickets start at $20; Student tickets start at $12
|Performing Arts Center
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|605-348-4676
|bhso@rapidnet.com
|http://www.bhsymphony.org
