Angelus and University Chorale in Concert - Sioux Falls

Apr 7, 2018 - Apr 8, 2018

Angelus, under the direction of Dr. Lisa Grevlos, and the University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Russell Svenningsen, will present a spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, at the Chapel of Reconciliation on the Augustana campus.



Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (65+) and free for students K-12 and those with an Augie ID. Purchase tickets online at www.augietickets.com or by calling the Box Office at 605-274-5320.