Antique Power Show - Huron
Jun 17, 2017 - Jun 18, 2017
Tractors, exhibits, displays, entertainment, demonstrations, flea market and parade.
|Location:
|SD State Fairgrounds
|Map:
|890 3rd Street SW, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-354-2867
|Website:
|http://www.huronsd.com/visiting-huron/special-events/antique-power-show
All Dates:
Jun 17, 2017 - Jun 18, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.