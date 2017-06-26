Archaeology Camp - Deadwood

Jun 26, 2017 - Jun 29, 2017

Archaeology camp is an active, outdoor experience on a real archaeological dig. Lessons in orienteering, mapping, and cataloging will be conducted. This hands-on camp will focus on site history and the importance of archaeology. Students should be prepared to work in the dirt, hike, and be outside all day. For students going into grades 3-7; camp starts and concludes at Days of ‘76 Museum and archaeology work is conducted on the Pearson family property.

$45 for members and $50 for non-members. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director at 605-578-1657 for reservations. Reservations required.