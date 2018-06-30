Share |

Archeology Awareness Days - Mitchell

Jun 30, 2018 - Jul 1, 2018

Primitive technologists from around the country will be here demonstrating the skills used more than 1,000 years ago by the people who lived in our village. There will be flintknappers, hidetanners, potters, spear throwers and more. This event is free to the public.


Location:   Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
Map:   3200 Indian Village Rd, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-5473
Website:   http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org/

All Dates:
Jun 30, 2018 - Jul 1, 2018 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flint knapping demonstrations, pottery making, Lakota games, story tellers and archeological presentations.

Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village 57301 3200 Indian Village Rd, Mitchell, SD 57301

