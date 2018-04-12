ArtCentral FILM FESTIVAL: More Than a Word - Spearfish

Apr 12, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The final film in this free film and discussion series, “More Than A Word” analyzes the Washington DC professional football team and their use of the derogatory term “R*dskins.” Using interviews from both those in favor of changing the name and those against, “More Than A Word” presents a deeper analysis of the many issues surrounding the Washington team name. The documentary also examines the history of Native American cultural appropriation.

Post-film discussion will be led by representatives from the BHSU Center for American Indian Studies.