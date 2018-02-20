Share |

ArtCentral FILM FESTIVAL: Waste Land - Spearfish

Feb 20, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

The second of four films in ArtCentral Spearfish's free film and discussion series, “Waste Land” is an uplifting feature documentary highlighting the transformative power of art and the beauty of the human spirit. Top-selling contemporary artist Vik Muniz takes us on an emotional journey from Jardim Gramacho, the world’s largest landfill on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, to the heights of international art stardom. Vik collaborates with the brilliant catadores, pickers of recyclable materials. They are true Shakespearean characters who live and work in the garbage quoting Machiavelli and showing us how to recycle ourselves.

Post-film discussion will be led by members of the BHSU Sustainability Committee.


Location:   The Matthews Theater
Map:   612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/ac-film-fest-1/

