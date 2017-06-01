Auditions for Sanford Lab Neutrino Day play NOW THEN AGAIN - Lead

Jun 4, 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

The public is invited to audition for the play NOW THEN AGAIN by Penny Penniston on Thursday, June 1 and Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Homestake Opera House (HHOH).



Rehearsals are Monday through Thursday evenings in June from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the theater. Performance dates for now then again are Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at 7:00 pm during the 2017 Sanford Lab Neutrino Day in Lead.



NOW THEN AGAIN is a romantic comedy with a brain – a love story between two physicists. Set at Fermilab National Accelerator Laboratory, the script tells the story of Ginny and Henry, two scientists who find a future together despite her husband, his neuroses, and their firm belief that there is no such thing as destiny. The future interacts with the past; nature explores alternatives until it resolves them with a buildup to the final transaction.



Playwright Penny Penniston will give a short presentation about her published play before the performance. This play had its world premiere in Chicago, IL at the Bailiwick Repertory Theatre on February 17, 2000. The show quickly brought in packed houses and, within four weeks, it moved to the 500 seat main-stage at the Ivanhoe Theatre. There, it went on to win a Joseph Jefferson Citation for "Best New Work". It was published in 2002 by Broadway Play Publishing. A screenplay adaptation, titled Love is Brilliant, won the Sloan Prize at the 2005 Tribeca Film Festival.



NOW THEN AGAIN will be directed by Merlyn Q. Sell, who is pleased to return to the stages of the Black Hills. Merlyn holds an MFA in Shakespeare & Performance from Mary Baldwin University, and has ten years experience directing and producing theatre in CA and VA.



Auditions will consists of reading excerpts from the script. There are adult roles for 5 males and 1 female. Additional volunteer roles such as stage managers, lights/sound, stage designers/painters, and props/costuming assistance are also being sought.



NOW THEN AGAIN is produced in cooperation with Broadway Play Publishing and is given a rating of PG-13 by the HHOH.



For more information, please contact the HHOH at 605-584-2067 or www.HomestakeOperaHouse.org.



Support for this program is provided in part by annual members, the City of Lead, the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, and the South Dakota Arts Council with funds from the State of South Dakota through the Department of Tourism and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Free parking is located behind the building, on Main Street, and lot parking within four blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible and assistive listening devices are also available.



The HHOH is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to returning the building to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide arts and culture and educational opportunities for generations to come.



The HHOH is a equal opportunity provider and employer.



