Augustana Choir Presents Home Concert - Sioux Falls

Mar 23, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Following its spring break tour the Augustana Choir will present a concert at home at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Our Savior's Lutheran Church is located across from Augustana University.

Fee: $15 for adults; $10 for seniors (65+); Free for students K-12 and Augustana students and faculty with ID.