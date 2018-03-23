Share |

Augustana Choir Presents Home Concert - Sioux Falls

Mar 23, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Following its spring break tour the Augustana Choir will present a concert at home at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Our Savior's Lutheran Church is located across from Augustana University.

Fee: $15 for adults; $10 for seniors (65+); Free for students K-12 and Augustana students and faculty with ID.


Location:   Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Map:   909 W 33rd Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-choir-presents-home-concert

