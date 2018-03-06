Share |

Augustana Collaborative Theatrical Society Presents Tartuffe'by Molière (play) - Sioux Falls

Mar 6, 2018

One of the most famous comedies by Molière, “Tartuffe” is an off-beat comedy about a scoundrel who illustrates the disastrous nature of hypocrisy. This satire unfolds with deception, seduction, wrong-doing and quandary — yet wins the laughs of audiences. An ironic plot twist of intervening benevolence steers this story toward righted wrongs.


Location:   Edith Mortenson Center Theatre at Augustana University
Map:   2001 S. Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/acts-presents-tartuffe-moli-re

All Dates:
Mar 6, 2018
Mar 7, 2018
Mar 8, 2018

