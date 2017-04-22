Bach B Minor Mass - Sioux Falls
Apr 22, 2017 7:30 pm
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs with vocalists Hannah Lu, Nicole Warner, Joshua Kohl and Stephen Bryant.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 South Main Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org/bach-b-minor-mass/#.WGPdr4wrKX1
All Dates:
