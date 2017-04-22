Share |

Bach B Minor Mass - Sioux Falls

Apr 22, 2017 7:30 pm

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs with vocalists Hannah Lu, Nicole Warner, Joshua Kohl and Stephen Bryant.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 South Main Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/bach-b-minor-mass/#.WGPdr4wrKX1

All Dates:
Washington Pavilion
301 South Main Sioux Falls, SD 57104

