Barefoot In the Park auditions - Lead
Feb 24, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Open auditions for the Gold Camp Players Community Theatre's May 2018 performance of Neil Simon's romantic comedy Barefoot In the Park.
Auditions will be held in the Smart Center Conference Room in the back entrance of the Homestake Opera Houseat 308 Julius Street, Lead, SD. Barefoot In the Park is directed by Rob Andresen. Open roles include four male roles or two female roles. Auditions consist of cold reading from the script provided. Participants must be 18 or older. No experience is required. To schedule an alternative time to audition, please contact the HHOH at 605-584-2067 or homestakeoperahouse@gmail.com.
|Location:
|Smart Center Conference Room, Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|308 Julius St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|opera@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org
All Dates:
Feb 21, 2018 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 24, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Here's your chance to perform with the Gold Camp Players Community Theatre.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.