Barefoot In the Park auditions - Lead

Feb 24, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Open auditions for the Gold Camp Players Community Theatre's May 2018 performance of Neil Simon's romantic comedy Barefoot In the Park.



Auditions will be held in the Smart Center Conference Room in the back entrance of the Homestake Opera Houseat 308 Julius Street, Lead, SD. Barefoot In the Park is directed by Rob Andresen. Open roles include four male roles or two female roles. Auditions consist of cold reading from the script provided. Participants must be 18 or older. No experience is required. To schedule an alternative time to audition, please contact the HHOH at 605-584-2067 or homestakeoperahouse@gmail.com.