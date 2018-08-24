Bash to the Colonies Sailboat Regatta - Yankton

Aug 24, 2018 - Aug 25, 2018

Bash to the Colonies Sailboat Regatta is a friendly competition between sailing enthusiasts. Trophies are awarded but the event is not a hardcore race.



Over the years, it has developed into a weekend of sailing, fun, food, music, and entertainment. All proceeds go to a local charity. All types of boats get on the Lewis and Clark Lake to watch the race, tag along with the race, and to simply enjoy the water for the weekend. There are many fun and exciting things to do throughout the weekend.