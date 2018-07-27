Share |

Beauty and the Beast - Mitchell

Jul 27, 2018 - Jul 29, 2018

Friday & Saturday shows at 7:30 pm; Sunday afternoon performance at 2 pm

Tickets: $18-20.


Location:   Community Theatre
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137

All Dates:
Performance of Beauty and the Beast by the Mitchell Community Theatre.

