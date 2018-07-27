Beauty and the Beast - Mitchell
Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018
Friday & Saturday shows at 7:30 pm; Sunday afternoon performance at 2 pm
Tickets: $18-20.
|Location:
|Community Theatre
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
All Dates:
Jul 27, 2018 - Jul 29, 2018 Friday & Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows at 2 p.m.
Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018 Friday & Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows at 2 p.m.
Performance of Beauty and the Beast by the Mitchell Community Theatre.
