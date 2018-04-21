Share |

Bernstein's Candide - Sioux Falls

Apr 21, 2018 7:30 pm

The South Dakota Symphony observes the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's birth with a performance of his comic operetta. 


Location:   Washington Pavillion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

Performance by the South Dakota Symphony.

