Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls

Apr 14, 2017 7:30 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region at the El Riad Shrine. The music will be provided by the Kickin' Brass Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A cha cha dance lesson will start at 6:45 and the band will start at 7:30.

For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.com or ballroomdanceclubsf.org.