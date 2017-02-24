Big Easy Rail Jam - Lead

Feb 24, 2017

Come out and celebrate the Deadwood Mardi Gas by doing the Big Easy Rail Jam in the Terrain Park.

Register at the Park entrance between 4:00 to 4:30 p.m.

All participants 18 and older must sign a Liability Release form, and those 17 and under must have a legal guardian sign their Liability Release form.

Once registered you will receive a wrist band that will allow you to ride the rails. Then Jam in the Terrain Park from 4:30 to 7:00 under the lights.