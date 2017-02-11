Biker Ball & Benefit - Sturgis
Feb 11, 2017 6:00 pm
Photo booth, music and dancing, silent auction, bike raffle and door prizes.
Presented by Glencoe Camp Resort, Sturgis.
|Location:
|Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame
|Map:
|999 Main St, Sturgis, SD 57785
|Website:
|http://www.sturgismuseum.com/
All Dates:
Feb 11, 2017 6:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.