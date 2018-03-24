Billion Jeep Wrangler Reveal - Sioux Falls
Mar 24, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
The off-road icon’s newest version is still the Wrangler Jeep enthusiasts know and love. The modern design stays true to the original with its instantly recognizable grille, iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps. However it now offers improved aerodynamics, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations and an increase in ground clearance.
Billion Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM will be hosting the Wrangler Reveal on Saturday, March 24th and Sunday, March 25th from 11 a.m. -5 p.m . Guests will be able to view multiple Wranglers decked out with the latest accessories and enjoy complimentary food, music and giveaways…including a pair of Wranglers! This event is free to the public.
|Location:
|Billion Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM
|Map:
|5910 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108
|Phone:
|605-214-1559
|Email:
|jessicaklarson@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.billionauto.com/wranglerreveal
All Dates:
Mar 25, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
The long-awaited 2018 Wrangler JL has arrived and Billion Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM wants you to experience it like never before!
