Billion Mazda6 Reveal - Sioux Falls
Apr 28, 2018 - Apr 29, 2018
Billion Mazda will be hosting a Mazda6 Reveal from 11am-5pm Saturday, April 28th and 11am-5pm Sunday, April 29th. Guests will be able to view various Mazda6 trim levels—including the Signature with Nappa leather seats, Sen wood dash and suede-lined door cards--and enjoy complimentary food, music and giveaways including a $340 Visa gift card. This event is free!
|Location:
|Billion Mazda
|Map:
|3405 S Westport Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106
|Phone:
|605-271-9802
|Email:
|jessicaklarson@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.billionauto.com/mazda6reveal
All Dates:
Apr 28, 2018 - Apr 29, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come help us celebrate the arrival of the 2018 Mazda6 at Billion Mazda!
