Black Hills Motorcycle Show - Rapid City
Mar 18, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
The region's finest in customs, classics, antiques, metrics and show bikes. Price for adults is $7.00. Children twelve and under are free if accompanied by an adult.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-391-7790
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsmotorcycleshow.com
All Dates:
Mar 17, 2018 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Mar 18, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Black Hills motorcycle show and swap meet.
