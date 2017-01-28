Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition - Rapid City
The Young Artist Competition is an instrumental music competition for serious young musicians in grades 9 through 12. Applicants must be recommended by their school music teacher or private music teacher. All competitors submit a recording of their concerto. Finalists perform their piece live in front of a panel of judges. The winner of the Senior Division performs his/her piece with the BHSO.
Competition will be open to the public. Admission to the Young Artist Competition is free. Donations are welcome.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church
|Map:
|629 Kansas City St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-348-4676
|Email:
|info@bhsymphony.org
|Website:
|http://www.bhsymphony.org/youngartist.html
