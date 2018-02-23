Share |

Blithe Spirit (Play) - Mitchell

Feb 23, 2018 - Feb 25, 2018

Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance of the play by Noel Coward. Tickets are $13-$15. Friday and Saturday showtime is at 7:30 PM. Sunday show starts at 2:00 PM.


Location:   Mitchell Area Community Theatre
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org/event/23829336430576af9eee0d195845700c

