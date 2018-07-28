Share |

Blues, Brews & BBQ - Aberdeen

Jul 28, 2018 11:00 am - 11:59 pm

Ribfest, backyard grill master cook-off, beer garden, blues and jazz music, children’s area and more. Headliners include: Barstool Prophets and Bad Dawg.

Schedule: 

Youth talent contest from 11-1

Cornhole tournament at 3 - 50% payout….$25 entry fee per team 

Kids’ activities from 1-4


Location:   Brown County Fairgrounds Centennial Village
Map:   25 Market St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-8445

All Dates:
