Blues, Brews & BBQ - Aberdeen
Jul 28, 2018 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Ribfest, backyard grill master cook-off, beer garden, blues and jazz music, children’s area and more. Headliners include: Barstool Prophets and Bad Dawg.
Schedule:
Youth talent contest from 11-1
Cornhole tournament at 3 - 50% payout….$25 entry fee per team
Kids’ activities from 1-4
|Location:
|Brown County Fairgrounds Centennial Village
|Map:
|25 Market St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8445
All Dates:
