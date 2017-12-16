Breakfast with Santa - Watertown

Dec 16, 2017 8:00 am - 10:00 am

Visit Santa and his animal friends at the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown and enjoy breakfast provided by Burger King. Please wear proper winter attire to view animals outside. Make a holiday craft to take home. Only 250 meals are available. Kids 2 and under eat free, but they do need a ticket. Everyone else is $6 presale before the event or $7 at the door day of the event if there are tickets left. The last 2 years have been sell out crowds, so get your tickets early!

Fee: $7 at door, $6 presale