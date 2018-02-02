Calamity’s Shindig (fundraiser) - Deadwood
Feb 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane. Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam and the Song Pilots; Jena Sierks as the adventurous wildcat of the West, Calamity Jane; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates; cash bar and auction. Proceeds benefit Deadwood History.
Tickets: $40 per person. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cutural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Music, hors d'oeuvres and an appearance by the West's most adventurous wildcat to raise funds for Deadwood History.
