Calamity’s Shindig (fundraiser) - Deadwood

Feb 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane. Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam and the Song Pilots; Jena Sierks as the adventurous wildcat of the West, Calamity Jane; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates; cash bar and auction. Proceeds benefit Deadwood History.

Tickets: $40 per person. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.