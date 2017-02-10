Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s FUNraiser - Deadwood
Feb 10, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane. Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam and the Song Pilots; Sarah Carlson as Calamity Jane; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; cash bar and auctions. Call 605-722-4800 for reservations.
Fee: $35 per person
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Deadwood History's annual fundraiser.
