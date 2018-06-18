Camp Create - Deadwood

Jun 18, 2018 - Jun 22, 2018

Be part of an exciting and unique experience to discover your inner artist. The camp will focus on elements of art: color, form, line, shape, space, texture, and value. Campers will learn a variety of ways by which they can create original works of art, get inspiration from real life artists, and become familiar with several different styles of art. At the end of the week, students will showcase their artwork in an Art Show that will be open to the public. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of ‘76 Museum. For students going into grades K-2. $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578- 1657 for reservations.